Today’s Contexto #1156 Hints, Answer – November 17, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1156, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.
Table of Contents
Today’s Contexto #1156 Hints for November 17, 2025
Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.
- Hint No.1: Connected to how someone might feel when comparing themselves to others.
- Hint No.2: It has 4 letters.
- Hint No.3: It starts with the letter E.
- Hint No.4: It ends with the letter Y.
Today’s Contexto #1156 Answer (November 17, 2025)
Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?
Click to Reveal Contexto #1156 Answer
The six-letter word for today’s Contexto #1156 is ENVY.
This puzzle sits firmly in the area of emotions and reactions to other people’s situations. Solvers who drift toward feelings related to desire and comparison will naturally close in on the target. There are a few nearby options that could sidetrack guesses, but the core idea remains familiar and clear. I would rate this Contexto 4 out of 5 for difficulty.
You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:
- Conexo Word Game Answers
- NYT Connections Answers
- Octordle Answers
- Quordle Answers
- Minute Cryptic Answers
- Phrazle Puzzle Answers
- Jumble Puzzle Answers
- Nerdle Puzzle Answers
- Spotle Puzzle Answers
Yesterday’s Contexto #1155 Answer (November 16, 2025)
In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1155 on November 16, 2025, was:
SEAGULL
How to Play Contexto
Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.
- Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
- Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
- Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.