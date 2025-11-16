Today’s Contexto #1156 Hints, Answer – November 17, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1156, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1156 Hints for November 17, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Connected to how someone might feel when comparing themselves to others.

Connected to how someone might feel when comparing themselves to others. Hint No.2: It has 4 letters .

It has . Hint No.3: It starts with the letter E .

It starts with the letter . Hint No.4: It ends with the letter Y.

Today’s Contexto #1156 Answer (November 17, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1156 Answer The six-letter word for today’s Contexto #1156 is ENVY.

This puzzle sits firmly in the area of emotions and reactions to other people’s situations. Solvers who drift toward feelings related to desire and comparison will naturally close in on the target. There are a few nearby options that could sidetrack guesses, but the core idea remains familiar and clear. I would rate this Contexto 4 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1155 Answer (November 16, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1155 on November 16, 2025, was:

SEAGULL

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.