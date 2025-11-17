Today’s Contexto #1157 Hints, Answer – November 18, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1157, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1157 Hints for November 18, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Commonly found in meals that focus on simple, everyday ingredients.

Hint No.2: It has 6 letters .

Hint No.3: It starts with the letter L .

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter L.

Today’s Contexto #1157 Answer (November 18, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1157 Answer The six-letter word for today’s Contexto #1157 is LENTIL.

This puzzle leans into the world of food and basic kitchen staples. Solvers who move from general ideas like meals, dishes, and ingredients toward specific items used in cooking will gradually approach the target. There are many nearby possibilities in this area, which can cause some detours, but familiarity with pantry items keeps it from being too obscure. I would rate this Contexto 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1156 Answer (November 17, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1156 on November 17, 2025, was:

ENVY

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.