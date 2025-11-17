Today’s Contexto #1157 Hints, Answer – November 18, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1157, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.
Table of Contents
Today’s Contexto #1157 Hints for November 18, 2025
Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.
- Hint No.1: Commonly found in meals that focus on simple, everyday ingredients.
- Hint No.2: It has 6 letters.
- Hint No.3: It starts with the letter L.
- Hint No.4: It ends with the letter L.
Today’s Contexto #1157 Answer (November 18, 2025)
Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?
Click to Reveal Contexto #1157 Answer
The six-letter word for today’s Contexto #1157 is LENTIL.
This puzzle leans into the world of food and basic kitchen staples. Solvers who move from general ideas like meals, dishes, and ingredients toward specific items used in cooking will gradually approach the target. There are many nearby possibilities in this area, which can cause some detours, but familiarity with pantry items keeps it from being too obscure. I would rate this Contexto 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.
Yesterday’s Contexto #1156 Answer (November 17, 2025)
In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1156 on November 17, 2025, was:
ENVY
How to Play Contexto
Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.
- Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
- Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
- Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.