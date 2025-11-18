Home » Puzzles » Today’s Contexto #1158 Hints, Answer – November 19, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1158 Hints, Answer – November 19, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1158, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1159 Hints, Answer - November 20, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1158 Hints for November 19, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: Often carried or used during certain everyday tasks or activities (related to heat).
  • Hint No.2: It has 7 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter L.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter R.

Today’s Contexto #1158 Answer (November 19, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1158 Answer

The word for today’s Contexto #1158 is LIGHTER.

This puzzle stayed within the realm of everyday useful objects. Once solvers moved into tools associated with heat or ignition, the possibilities narrowed. A few similar items could briefly mislead, but the general theme made the solution approachable once the direction was clear. I would rate this Contexto 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1157 Answer (November 18, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1157 on November 18, 2025, was:

LENTIL

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.
Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

“Activity that’s harder when the” The New Yorker Crossword Answers:...

Unfasten – Crossword Clue Answers

Compel – Crossword Clue Answers

To Do With Weddings – Crossword Clue Answers

Unduly Bold Behaviour – Crossword Clue Answers

Today’s NYT Pips #93 Answers and Hints – November 19,...

Today’s Octordle #1395 Hints And Answers – November 19, 2025

“Divinely Inspired” Today’s NYT Strands #626 Hints and Answers for...

Today’s Conexo Hints And Answers For November 19, 2025

Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1300, November 19, 2025