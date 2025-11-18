Today’s Contexto #1158 Hints, Answer – November 19, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1158, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.
Table of Contents
Today’s Contexto #1158 Hints for November 19, 2025
Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.
- Hint No.1: Often carried or used during certain everyday tasks or activities (related to heat).
- Hint No.2: It has 7 letters.
- Hint No.3: It starts with the letter L.
- Hint No.4: It ends with the letter R.
Today’s Contexto #1158 Answer (November 19, 2025)
Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?
Click to Reveal Contexto #1158 Answer
The word for today’s Contexto #1158 is LIGHTER.
This puzzle stayed within the realm of everyday useful objects. Once solvers moved into tools associated with heat or ignition, the possibilities narrowed. A few similar items could briefly mislead, but the general theme made the solution approachable once the direction was clear. I would rate this Contexto 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.
Yesterday’s Contexto #1157 Answer (November 18, 2025)
In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1157 on November 18, 2025, was:
LENTIL
How to Play Contexto
Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.
- Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
- Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
- Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.