Today’s Contexto #1158 Hints, Answer – November 19, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1158, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1158 Hints for November 19, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often carried or used during certain everyday tasks or activities (related to heat).

Hint No.2: It has 7 letters .

Hint No.3: It starts with the letter L .

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter R.

Today’s Contexto #1158 Answer (November 19, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1158 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1158 is LIGHTER.

This puzzle stayed within the realm of everyday useful objects. Once solvers moved into tools associated with heat or ignition, the possibilities narrowed. A few similar items could briefly mislead, but the general theme made the solution approachable once the direction was clear. I would rate this Contexto 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1157 Answer (November 18, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1157 on November 18, 2025, was:

LENTIL

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.