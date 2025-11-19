Home » Puzzles » Today’s Contexto #1159 Hints, Answer – November 20, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1159 Hints, Answer – November 20, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1159, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1159 Hints for November 20, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: An instrument for measuring
  • Hint No.2: It has 10 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter P.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter R.

Today’s Contexto #1159 Answer (November 20, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1159 Answer

The word for today’s Contexto #1159 is PROTRACTOR.

This puzzle was a good one. Once you start guessing things about academics, it is pretty straightforward. The word is neither too obscure nor too easy; it is the perfect balance to not confuse the player too much or make it too easy to guess. I would rate this Contexto 4 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1158 Answer (November 19, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1158 on November 19, 2025, was:

LIGHTER

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.
