Today’s Contexto #1160 Hints, Answer – November 21, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1160, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1160 Hints for November 21, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Something you might pass through while moving around certain areas.

Hint No.2: It has 5 letters.

Hint No.3: It starts with the letter A.

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter Y.

Today’s Contexto #1160 Answer (November 21, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1160 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1160 is ALLEY.

This puzzle connects to travel and movement through spaces rather than objects or emotions. Once solvers move into the idea of pathways or places between larger structures, the possibilities narrow; a few similar terms might slow the process, but the concept stays grounded in something many people have seen or used. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1159 Answer (November 20, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1159 on November 20, 2025, was:

PROTRACTOR

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.