Today’s Contexto #1161 Hints, Answer – November 22, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1161, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.
Today’s Contexto #1161 Hints for November 22, 2025
Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.
- Hint No.1: Commonly linked with places near large stretches of water and travel.
- Hint No.2: It has 10 letters.
- Hint No.3: It starts with the letter L.
- Hint No.4: It ends with the letter E.
Today’s Contexto #1161 Answer (November 22, 2025)
Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?
Click to Reveal Contexto #1161 Answer
The word for today’s Contexto #1161 is LIGHTHOUSE.
This puzzle sits in the area of locations and wayfinding rather than objects you carry or emotions you feel. Once solvers drift into ideas connected with coasts, sea travel, or guiding something safely, they are in the right neighborhood. There are a few nearby possibilities that could briefly misdirect, but the core concept is well known and visually memorable. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.
Yesterday’s Contexto #1160 Answer (November 21, 2025)
In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1160 on November 21, 2025, was:
ALLEY
How to Play Contexto
Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.
- Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
- Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
- Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.