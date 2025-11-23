Today’s Contexto #1163 Hints, Answer – November 24, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1163, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1163 Hints for November 24, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often connected with outdoor areas and what might be found near bins or leftovers.

Hint No.2: It has 7 letters .

Hint No.3: It starts with the letter R .

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter N.

Today’s Contexto #1163 Answer (November 24, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1163 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1163 is RACCOON.

This puzzle moves into the world of animals that interact a lot with human environments. Once solvers begin thinking about wildlife that appears around homes, streets, or places where food is discarded, they start to close in on the right idea. There are several related creatures in the same thematic space, which can cause a few detours, but familiarity from stories, videos, and real life makes the target fairly accessible. I would rate this Contexto 4 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1162 Answer (November 23, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1162 on November 23, 2025, was:

BUCKET

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.