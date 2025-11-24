Today’s Contexto #1164 Hints, Answer – November 25, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1164, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1164 Hints for November 25, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Commonly associated with a warm, simple dish served in a bowl.

Hint No.2: It has 8 letters.

Hint No.3: It starts with the letter P.

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter E.

Today’s Contexto #1164 Answer (November 25, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1164 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1164 is PORRIDGE.

This puzzle sits in the food and mealtime space, especially dishes that are plain, comforting, or based on grains. Solvers who move from general ideas of breakfast and warm meals toward specific, spoonable dishes will gradually approach the target. There are a few nearby options that feel similar in style and texture, which can slow progress a bit. Overall, I would rate this Contexto 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1163 Answer (November 24, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1163 on November 24, 2025, was:

RACCOON

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.