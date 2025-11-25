Today’s Contexto #1165 Hints, Answer – November 26, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1165, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.
Table of Contents
Today’s Contexto #1165 Hints for November 26, 2025
Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.
- Hint No.1: Often connected with written works, study, and ideas.
- Hint No.2: It has 10 letters.
- Hint No.3: It starts with the letter L.
- Hint No.4: It ends with the letter E.
Today’s Contexto #1165 Answer (November 26, 2025)
Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?
Click to Reveal Contexto #1165 Answer
The word for today’s Contexto #1165 is LITERATURE.
This puzzle leans into the world of reading, knowledge, and expression rather than something physical or practical. Once solvers move toward themes involving writing, art, or academic subjects, the direction becomes clearer. There are a number of related terms that could delay progress, but the overall concept is quite familiar. I would rate this Contexto 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.
You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:
- Conexo Word Game Answers
- NYT Connections Answers
- Octordle Answers
- Quordle Answers
- Minute Cryptic Answers
- Phrazle Puzzle Answers
- Jumble Puzzle Answers
- Nerdle Puzzle Answers
- Spotle Puzzle Answers
Yesterday’s Contexto #1164 Answer (November 25, 2025)
In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1164 on November 25, 2025, was:
PORRIDGE
How to Play Contexto
Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.
- Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
- Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
- Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.