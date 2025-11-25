Today’s Contexto #1165 Hints, Answer – November 26, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1165, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1165 Hints for November 26, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often connected with written works, study, and ideas.

It has . Hint No.3: It starts with the letter L .

Today’s Contexto #1165 Answer (November 26, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1165 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1165 is LITERATURE.

This puzzle leans into the world of reading, knowledge, and expression rather than something physical or practical. Once solvers move toward themes involving writing, art, or academic subjects, the direction becomes clearer. There are a number of related terms that could delay progress, but the overall concept is quite familiar. I would rate this Contexto 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1164 Answer (November 25, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1164 on November 25, 2025, was:

PORRIDGE

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.