Today’s Contexto #1167 Hints, Answer – November 28, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1167, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1167 Hints for November 28, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often taken as part of a routine related to health or care.

Hint No.2: It has 4 letters.

Hint No.3: It starts with the letter P.

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter L.

Today’s Contexto #1167 Answer (November 28, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1167 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1167 is PILL.

This puzzle sits in the area of health, habits, and small everyday items. Once solvers move toward things linked with treatment or regular care, they start to close in on the right concept. There are a few nearby possibilities that might appear along the way, but the general idea is familiar and grounded in common experience. I would rate this Contexto 4 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1166 Answer (November 27, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1166 on November 27, 2025, was:

SCREWDRIVER

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.