Today’s Contexto #1169 Hints, Answer – November 30, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1169, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1169 Hints for November 30, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often involved when getting something ready to eat at home.

Hint No.2: It has 7 letters.

Hint No.3: It starts with the letter T.

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter R.

Today’s Contexto #1169 Answer (November 30, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1169 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1169 is TOASTER.

This puzzle sits in the food and mealtime space, focusing on something people often look forward to after the main part of eating is over. Solvers who move from general ideas of meals and treats toward specific dishes or courses will gradually close in on the right area. A classic spelling confusion in this region might cause a moment of hesitation, but the overall concept is very familiar. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1168 Answer (November 29, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1168 on November 29, 2025, was:

DESSERT

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.