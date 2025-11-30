Home » Puzzles » Today’s Contexto #1170 Hints, Answer – December 1, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1170 Hints, Answer – December 1, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1170, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1170 Hints, Answer - December 1, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1170 Hints for December 1, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: Often associated with a particular kind of religious community and lifestyle.
  • Hint No.2: It has 3 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter N.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter N.

Today’s Contexto #1170 Answer (December 1, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1170 Answer

The word for today’s Contexto #1170 is NUN.

This puzzle moves into the world of roles and identities rather than objects or places. Once solvers head toward themes of religion, devotion, or specific positions within a community, the search space narrows quickly. There are only a few closely related options that might appear along the way, so the concept feels quite direct. I would rate this Contexto 4 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1169 Answer (November 30, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1169 on November 30, 2025, was:

TOASTER

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.
Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 30, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 30, 2025

Today’s NYT Pips #105 Answers and Hints – December 1,...

Today’s Octordle #1407 Hints And Answers – December 1, 2025

Today’s Quordle #1407 Hints And Answers – December 1, 2025

Today’s NYT Wordle #1626 Hints, Answers – December 1, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #904 Hints, Answers – December 1, 2025

Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1312, December 1, 2025

Today’s Conexo Hints And Answers For December 1, 2025

“On The Ice” Today’s NYT Strands #638 Hints and Answers...