Today’s Contexto #1170 Hints, Answer – December 1, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1170, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1170 Hints for December 1, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often associated with a particular kind of religious community and lifestyle.

Hint No.2: It has 3 letters.

Hint No.3: It starts with the letter N.

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter N.

Today’s Contexto #1170 Answer (December 1, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1170 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1170 is NUN.

This puzzle moves into the world of roles and identities rather than objects or places. Once solvers head toward themes of religion, devotion, or specific positions within a community, the search space narrows quickly. There are only a few closely related options that might appear along the way, so the concept feels quite direct. I would rate this Contexto 4 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1169 Answer (November 30, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1169 on November 30, 2025, was:

TOASTER

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.