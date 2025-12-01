Today’s Contexto #1171 Hints, Answer – December 2, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1171, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.
Today’s Contexto #1171 Hints for December 2, 2025
Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.
- Hint No.1: Connected with certain kinds of shelter in very cold places.
- Hint No.2: It has 5 letters.
- Hint No.3: It starts with the letter I.
- Hint No.4: It ends with the letter O.
Today’s Contexto #1171 Answer (December 2, 2025)
Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?
Click to Reveal Contexto #1171 Answer
The word for today’s Contexto #1171 is IGLOO.
This puzzle drifts into the area of extreme climates and the ways people or stories talk about living in such conditions. Once solvers think about cold regions and distinctive types of homes, they begin to narrow in on the right idea. There are not many closely related terms in this space, which keeps the solution fairly direct once the theme is found. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.
Yesterday’s Contexto #1170 Answer (December 1, 2025)
In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1170 on December 1, 2025, was:
NUN
How to Play Contexto
Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.
- Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
- Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
- Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.