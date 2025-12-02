Today’s Contexto #1172 Hints, Answer – December 3, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1172, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1172 Hints for December 3, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often noticed when you start paying attention to how long something has been left alone.

Hint No.2: It has 4 letters.

Hint No.3: It starts with the letter D.

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter T.

Today’s Contexto #1172 Answer (December 3, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1172 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1172 is DUST.

This puzzle sits in the area of cleaning, surfaces, and what builds up over time rather than something you actively buy or use. Once solvers move toward household upkeep and what needs to be wiped or removed, the target idea comes into focus. There are a few nearby concepts in the same space that could briefly distract, but the core theme is very familiar. I would rate this Contexto 4 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1171 Answer (December 2, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1171 on December 2, 2025, was:

IGLOO

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.