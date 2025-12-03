Home » Puzzles » Today’s Contexto #1173 Hints, Answer – December 4, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1173, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1173 Hints, Answer - December 4, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1173 Hints for December 4, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: Often enjoyed as part of a morning meal.
  • Hint No.2: It has 6 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter O.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter T.

Today’s Contexto #1173 Answer (December 4, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1173 Answer

The word for today’s Contexto #1173 is OMELET.

This puzzle sits in the realm of simple, everyday food items, so once solvers steer into the breakfast or cooked-egg area, the options narrow quickly. Expect initial guesses to include a few common breakfast words that share texture or preparation style. Overall, this one leans toward the easy side; I would rate it 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1172 Answer (December 3, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1172 on December 3, 2025, was:

DUST

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.

