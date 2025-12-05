Today’s Contexto #1175 Hints, Answer – December 6, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1175, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1175 Hints for December 6, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often referenced in science and in situations that involve change or corrosion.

Often referenced in science and in situations that involve change or corrosion. Hint No.2: It has 4 letters .

It has . Hint No.3: It starts with the letter A .

It starts with the letter . Hint No.4: It ends with the letter D.

Today’s Contexto #1175 Answer (December 6, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1175 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1175 is ACID.

This puzzle sits around scientific concepts and everyday metaphors that describe sharpness or reaction. Once solvers steer into that thematic area, the set of likely short words becomes small, so steady narrowing should lead to the target. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1174 Answer (December 5, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1174 on December 5, 2025, was: