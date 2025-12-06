Home » Puzzles » Today’s Contexto #1176 Hints, Answer – December 7, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1176 Hints, Answer – December 7, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1176, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1176 Hints for December 7, 2025

  • Hint No.1: Connected with an early stage of life in the animal world.
  • Hint No.2: It has 7 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter T.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter E.

Today’s Contexto #1176 Answer (December 7, 2025)

The word for today’s Contexto #1176 is TADPOLE.

This puzzle sits in the area of nature and development rather than everyday objects or places. Once solvers move toward living things that spend time in water and think about how they change as they grow, the search space narrows. There are a few related ideas in the same life cycle theme that can briefly distract, but the concept is familiar from school and stories, so I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1175 Answer (December 6, 2025)

ACID

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.

