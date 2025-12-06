Today’s Contexto #1176 Hints, Answer – December 7, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1176, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1176 Hints for December 7, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Connected with an early stage of life in the animal world.

It has . Hint No.3: It starts with the letter T .

Today’s Contexto #1176 Answer (December 7, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1176 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1176 is TADPOLE.

This puzzle sits in the area of nature and development rather than everyday objects or places. Once solvers move toward living things that spend time in water and think about how they change as they grow, the search space narrows. There are a few related ideas in the same life cycle theme that can briefly distract, but the concept is familiar from school and stories, so I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1175 Answer (December 6, 2025)

