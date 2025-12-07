Home » Puzzles » Today’s Contexto #1177 Hints, Answer – December 8, 2025

Today's Contexto #1177 Hints, Answer – December 8, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
by Kohinoor Suthar

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1177, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1177 Hints for December 8, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: Often used when you want to write things down or organize thoughts.
  • Hint No.2: It has 8 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter N.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter K.

Today’s Contexto #1177 Answer (December 8, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1177 Answer

The word for today’s Contexto #1177 is NOTEBOOK.

This puzzle sits in the space of everyday study, work, and personal organization, which makes the general theme very accessible. Once solvers move toward items used for writing, planning, or keeping records, the field of options narrows in a comfortable way, though there are a few close relatives in the same category that might cause some detours. The concept is familiar and concrete, so I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1176 Answer (December 7, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1176 on December 7, 2025, was:

TADPOLE

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.

