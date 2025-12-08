Today’s Contexto #1178 Hints, Answer – December 9, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1178, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1178 Hints for December 9, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Closely connected with experiments, testing, and careful study.

Hint No.2: It has 10 letters.

Hint No.3: It starts with the letter L.

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter Y.

Today’s Contexto #1178 Answer (December 9, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1178 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1178 is LABORATORY.

This puzzle lives in the world of science and research rather than everyday household items or emotions. Once solvers move toward places where experiments happen or where samples are analyzed, the search space tightens quickly. There are a few related terms for scientific locations that might cause some back and forth, but the overall idea is very familiar from school, media, and general knowledge. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1177 Answer (December 8, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1177 on December 8, 2025, was: