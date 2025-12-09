Today’s Contexto #1179 Hints, Answer – December 9, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1179, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1179 Hints for December 10, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: You use this machine to run without going anywhere.

Hint No.2: The secret word has 9 letters.

The secret word has letters. Hint No.3: It starts with the letter T .

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter L.

Today’s Contexto #1179 Answer (December 10, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1179 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1179 is TREADMILL.

The secret word is a compound noun with nine letters. It is highly specific within the fitness context. Many players might initially try general words like “SPORT” or “WORKOUT.” Finding the correct context relies on introducing words related to machinery and indoor activity before landing on this specific piece of equipment. Because it’s a long, specific, multi-part word, I would rate this puzzle 4 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1178 Answer (December 9, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1178 on December 9, 2025, was: