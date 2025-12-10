Today’s Contexto #1180 Hints, Answer – December 11, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1180, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1180 Hints for December 11, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often eaten as part of everyday meals or traditional dishes.

Hint No.2: It has 3 letters .

Hint No.3: It starts with the letter Y .

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter M.

Today’s Contexto #1180 Answer (December 11, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1180 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1180 is YAM.

This puzzle sits in the food and ingredients space, particularly around items that can appear in both home cooking and festive meals. Once solvers shift toward simple plant based foods that might be served cooked, the search area feels much smaller. A few related staples could cause some brief detours, but the overall theme remains very approachable. I would rate this Contexto 4 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1179 Answer (December 10, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1179 on December 10, 2025, was: