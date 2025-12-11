Home » Puzzles » Today’s Contexto #1181 Hints, Answer – December 12, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1181 Hints, Answer – December 12, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1181, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1181 Hints, Answer - December 12, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1181 Hints for December 12, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: Often associated with items that are both useful and decorative around the home.
  • Hint No.2: It has 9 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter P.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter N.

Today’s Contexto #1181 Answer (December 12, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1181 Answer

The word for today’s Contexto #1181 is PORCELAIN.

This puzzle sits in the realm of materials and household objects, steering solvers toward words for substances or crafts used to make tableware and ornaments. Players who move from broad ideas about dishes and decorative items into materials and finishes will close in on the target. There are several related terms that can distract, so expect a few near misses before the correct choice becomes clear. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1180 Answer (December 11, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1180 on December 11, 2025, was:

YAM

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.

