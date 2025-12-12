Today’s Contexto #1182 Hints, Answer – December 13, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1182, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1182 Hints for December 13, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often tied to strong feelings and intense reactions.

Hint No.2: It has 4 letters.

Hint No.3: It starts with the letter F.

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter Y.

Today’s Contexto #1182 Answer (December 13, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1182 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1182 is FURY.

This puzzle sits in the emotional states area, so solvers who steer toward words about feelings and reactions will be in the right neighborhood. There are several similar short words that can cause hesitation, which makes careful narrowing important. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1181 Answer (December 12, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1181 on December 12, 2025, was: