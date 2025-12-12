Home » Puzzles » Today’s Contexto #1182 Hints, Answer – December 13, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1182 Hints, Answer – December 13, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1182, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1182 Hints, Answer - December 13, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1182 Hints for December 13, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: Often tied to strong feelings and intense reactions.
  • Hint No.2: It has 4 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter F.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter Y.

Today’s Contexto #1182 Answer (December 13, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1182 Answer

The word for today’s Contexto #1182 is FURY.

This puzzle sits in the emotional states area, so solvers who steer toward words about feelings and reactions will be in the right neighborhood. There are several similar short words that can cause hesitation, which makes careful narrowing important. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1181 Answer (December 12, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1181 on December 12, 2025, was:

PORCELAIN

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Spice – Crossword Clue Answers

Actor Gillen Of Game Of Thrones – Crossword Clue Answers

Bit Of Fishing Gear – Crossword Clue Answers

— Parks, author – Crossword Clue Answers

Today’s Conexo Hints And Answers For December 13, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #916 Hints, Answers – December 13, 2025

Today’s NYT Pips #117 Answers and Hints – December 13,...

Today’s Octordle #1419 Hints And Answers – December 13, 2025

Today’s Quordle #1419 Hints And Answers – December 13, 2025

Today’s NYT Wordle #1638 Hints, Answers – December 13, 2025