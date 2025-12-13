Today’s Contexto #1183 Hints, Answer – December 14, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1183, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1183 Hints for December 14, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

It often comes up in classrooms and problems about shapes and space. Hint No.2: It has 8 letters .

It starts with the letter . Hint No.4: It ends with the letter Y.

Today’s Contexto #1183 Answer (December 14, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1183 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1183 is GEOMETRY.

This puzzle sits in the realm of academic subjects and abstract thinking, so once solvers steer into areas about shapes, measurement, or logical reasoning the options narrow. There are several related terms that could cause some hesitation, so steady narrowing and testing of related concepts helps. I would rate this Contexto 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1182 Answer (December 13, 2025)

