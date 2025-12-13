Home » Puzzles » Today’s Contexto #1183 Hints, Answer – December 14, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1183 Hints, Answer – December 14, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1183, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1183 Hints, Answer - December 14, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1183 Hints for December 14, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: It often comes up in classrooms and problems about shapes and space.
  • Hint No.2: It has 8 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter G.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter Y.

Today’s Contexto #1183 Answer (December 14, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1183 Answer

The word for today’s Contexto #1183 is GEOMETRY.

This puzzle sits in the realm of academic subjects and abstract thinking, so once solvers steer into areas about shapes, measurement, or logical reasoning the options narrow. There are several related terms that could cause some hesitation, so steady narrowing and testing of related concepts helps. I would rate this Contexto 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1182 Answer (December 13, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1182 on December 13, 2025, was:

FURY

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Today’s NYT Pips #118 Answers and Hints – December 14,...

Today’s Octordle #1420 Hints And Answers – December 14, 2025

Today’s Quordle #1420 Hints And Answers – December 14, 2025

Today’s NYT Wordle #1639 Hints, Answers – December 14, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #917 Hints, Answers – December 14, 2025

“Pricy Pairing” Today’s NYT Strands #651 Hints and Answers for...

Today’s Conexo Hints And Answers For December 14, 2025

Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 13, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword 1,301 Answers Today: December 13, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 13, 2025