Today’s Contexto #1184 Hints, Answer – December 15, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1184, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1184 Hints for December 15, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: It’s a sweet, purple-colored food item.

Hint No.2: It has 4 letters.

Hint No.3: It starts with the letter P.

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter M.

Today’s Contexto #1184 Answer (December 15, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1184 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1184 is PLUM.

The secret word is a short, common noun. The difficulty here stems from its ambiguity; players might first pursue words related to color or texture before fully committing to the fruit context. Additionally, since it’s only four letters, players might have avoided it initially, favoring longer, more descriptive guesses. Once the context of “fruit” is established (perhaps by guessing “APPLE” or “ORANGE”), finding this specific, short word becomes the final step. I would rate this puzzle 4 out of 5 for its subtle challenge.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1183 Answer (December 14, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1183 on December 14, 2025, was: