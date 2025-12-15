Today’s Contexto #1185 Hints, Answer – December 16, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1185, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1185 Hints for December 16, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often linked with shapes and how objects exist in space.

Hint No.2: It has 6 letters.

Hint No.3: It starts with the letter S.

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter E.

Today’s Contexto #1185 Answer (December 16, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1185 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1185 is SPHERE.

This puzzle leans toward abstract concepts rather than everyday objects, guiding solvers into the world of form and structure. Once guesses move toward three dimensional ideas and mathematical or spatial thinking, the target area becomes clearer. There are a few closely related terms that might cause brief detours, but the overall concept is familiar from basic education. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1184 Answer (December 15, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1184 on December 15, 2025, was: