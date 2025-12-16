Today’s Contexto #1186 Hints, Answer – December 17, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1186, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1186 Hints for December 17, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often connected with arrangements, gifts, and special occasions.

Often connected with arrangements, gifts, and special occasions. Hint No.2: It has 7 letters .

It has . Hint No.3: It starts with the letter F .

It starts with the letter . Hint No.4: It ends with the letter T.

Today’s Contexto #1186 Answer (December 17, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1186 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1186 is FLORIST.

This puzzle points toward roles and professions rather than objects or places. Once solvers move into themes involving celebrations, events, or things people create for others, the possibilities narrow steadily. There are a few nearby occupations that might momentarily distract, but the overall idea is familiar and grounded in everyday experiences. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1185 Answer (December 16, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1185 on December 16, 2025, was: