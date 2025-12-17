Home » Puzzles » Today’s Contexto #1187 Hints, Answer – December 18, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1187 Hints, Answer – December 18, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1187, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1187 Hints for December 18, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: Often associated with winding or holding something in an orderly way.
  • Hint No.2: It has 5 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter S.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter L.

Today’s Contexto #1187 Answer (December 18, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1187 Answer

The word for today’s Contexto #1187 is SPOOL.

This puzzle sits in the space of everyday objects and practical organization. Once solvers move toward items involved in storage or keeping things neatly contained, the possibilities begin to narrow. There are a few related objects that can pull guesses in different directions, but the concept itself is familiar enough to keep the difficulty moderate. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1186 Answer (December 17, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1186 on December 17, 2025, was:

FLORIST

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

