Contexto #1188 Hints, Answer Today – December 19, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1188, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1188 Hints for December 19, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often connected with the sea and things found near the shore.

Hint No.2: It has 6 letters .

Hint No.3: It starts with the letter O .

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter R.

Today’s Contexto #1188 Answer (December 19, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1188 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1188 is OYSTER.

This puzzle lives in the world of marine life and food, so once solvers drift toward coastal themes or seafood, the direction becomes clearer. There are several nearby options in this space that can cause some hesitation, especially between creatures and dishes. Overall, the idea is familiar and approachable, making it a moderate challenge. I would rate this Contexto 4 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1187 Answer (December 18, 2025)

Yesterday's Contexto #1187 Answer (December 18, 2025)