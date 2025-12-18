Home » Puzzles » Contexto #1188 Hints, Answer Today – December 19, 2025

Contexto #1188 Hints, Answer Today – December 19, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1188, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1188 Hints, Answer - December 19, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1188 Hints for December 19, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: Often connected with the sea and things found near the shore.
  • Hint No.2: It has 6 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter O.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter R.

Today’s Contexto #1188 Answer (December 19, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1188 Answer

The word for today’s Contexto #1188 is OYSTER.

This puzzle lives in the world of marine life and food, so once solvers drift toward coastal themes or seafood, the direction becomes clearer. There are several nearby options in this space that can cause some hesitation, especially between creatures and dishes. Overall, the idea is familiar and approachable, making it a moderate challenge. I would rate this Contexto 4 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1187 Answer (December 18, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1187 on December 18, 2025, was:

SPOOL

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Unhappy Feeling – Crossword Clue Answers

Conexo Hints And Answers Today: December 19, 2025

NYT Connections #922 Hints, Answers Today – December 19, 2025

NYT Strands #656 Hints and Answers Today: December 19, 2025

NYT Wordle #1644 Hints, Answers Today – December 19, 2025

Quordle #1425 Hints And Answers Today: December 19, 2025

Octordle #1425 Hints And Answers Today: December 19, 2025

NYT Pips #123 Answer Today – December 19, 2025

Greek War God – Crossword Clue Answers

Beat Rapidly – Crossword Clue Answers