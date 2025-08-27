Today’s Flagle Answer and Hints #1284, August 28, 2025

Do you consider yourself a flag fanatic? Does the thought of geographical challenges get your brain buzzing? If so, you’re likely among the many who’ve discovered the daily fun of Flagle. This captivating game puts your knowledge of world flags to the test, offering a daily puzzle that’s both engaging and educational. Each day, you get six attempts to identify a country based on gradually revealed portions of its flag, along with crucial distance and direction hints. Ready to see what today’s challenge holds? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Flagle #1284 for August 28, 2025.

Today’s Flagle #1284 Hints for August 28, 2025

Staring at those initial flag snippets and feeling a bit lost? Don’t worry! Here are some clues to guide you towards today’s Flagle country:

Hint #1: This country is located in Oceania, specifically in Melanesia.

This country is located in Oceania, specifically in Melanesia. Hint #2: Its flag features a thin yellow diagonal stripe, dividing a blue triangle above and a green triangle below. There are five white stars in the blue section.

Its flag features a thin yellow diagonal stripe, dividing a blue triangle above and a green triangle below. There are five white stars in the blue section. Hint #3: It is an archipelago of over 992 islands, located northeast of Australia.

It is an archipelago of over 992 islands, located northeast of Australia. Hint #4: The capital city is Honiara.

The capital city is Honiara. Hint #5: The first letter is “S”.

Today’s Flagle #1284 Answer for August 28, 2025

Were you able to piece together the flag and the geographical clues?

Click here to unveil the answer and see if your flag knowledge is top-notch! The answer to today’s Flagle is SOLOMON ISLANDS.

This Flagle was a fantastic one, as the flag’s unique diagonal design is a key giveaway for those familiar with flags of the Pacific. The geographical hints about its location as an archipelago in Melanesia and its capital city were spot on and made it a rewarding puzzle to solve. I’d give this one a 4.5 out of 5 for being a good, challenging puzzle that might require a bit more specific knowledge.

Yesterday’s Flagle Answer (#1283) for August 27, 2025

In case you missed it or just want to confirm, the answer to yesterday’s Flagle #1283 on August 27, 2025, was:

KUWAIT

How to Play Flagle

Getting started with Flagle is easy and addictive. Here’s a quick rundown of how to play:

Observe the Flag: The game starts by showing a small portion of the mystery country’s flag.

The game starts by showing a small portion of the mystery country’s flag. Make a Guess: Type in the name of a country or territory you think the flag belongs to. The game accepts valid country names.

Type in the name of a country or territory you think the flag belongs to. The game accepts valid country names. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, you’ll receive valuable information: Distance: The distance in kilometers between the capital of your guessed country and the capital of the correct country. Direction: An arrow indicating the geographical direction from your guess towards the correct country. For instance, “3,206km ↘️” means the target country’s capital is about 3,206 kilometers to the southeast of your guess. Proximity Percentage: A percentage indicating how close your guess is to the correct country. A guess on the opposite side of the world would result in a low percentage, while a correct guess is 100%.

After each guess, you’ll receive valuable information:

The proximity is also visually represented using colored squares. Each green square (🟩) corresponds to 20%, and each yellow square (🟨) represents 10% of proximity. For example, a proximity of 85% would be displayed as 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨⬛.

Just like other daily puzzles, Flagle presents a new flag to guess every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to expand your knowledge of the world. What did you think of today’s Flagle challenge?