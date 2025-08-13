Today’s Flagle Answer & Hints #1270, August 14, 2025

Do you consider yourself a flag fanatic? Does the thought of geographical challenges get your brain buzzing? If so, you’re likely among the many who’ve discovered the daily fun of Flagle. This captivating game puts your knowledge of world flags to the test, offering a daily puzzle that’s both engaging and educational. Each day, you get six attempts to identify a country based on gradually revealed portions of its flag, along with crucial distance and direction hints. Ready to see what today’s challenge holds? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Flagle #1269 on August 13, 2025.

Today’s Flagle #1270 Hints for August 14, 2025

Staring at those initial flag snippets and feeling a bit lost? Don’t worry! Here are some clues to guide you towards today’s Flagle country:

Hint #1: This country is located at the intersection of Eastern Europe and Western Asia.

Hint #2: Its flag is a white rectangle with a large red cross in the center, and four smaller red crosses in each of the four quadrants.

Hint #3: It's bordered by Russia to the north and Turkey, Armenia, and Azerbaijan to the south and east.

Hint #4: The capital city is Tbilisi.

Hint #5: The first letter of the word is "G"

Today’s Flagle 1270 Answer for August 14, 2025

Were you able to piece together the flag and the geographical clues?

Click here to unveil the answer and see if your flag knowledge is top-notch! The answer to today’s Flagle is GEORGIA

This Flagle was a great one for those who love a bit of European and Asian geography. The flag itself is quite distinctive, and the combination of the detailed flag description with the geographical clues about its location and neighbors really sealed the deal. It wasn’t an overly obscure country, but the specific details required to confirm the answer made it a satisfying challenge. I’d give this one a 4 out of 5 for hitting that sweet spot between difficulty and solvability.

How to Play Flagle

Getting started with Flagle is easy and addictive. Here’s a quick rundown of how to play:

Observe the Flag: The game starts by showing a small portion of the mystery country’s flag.

Make a Guess: Type in the name of a country or territory you think the flag belongs to. The game accepts valid country names.

Type in the name of a country or territory you think the flag belongs to. The game accepts valid country names. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, you’ll receive valuable information: Distance: The distance in kilometers between the capital of your guessed country and the capital of the correct country. Direction: An arrow indicating the geographical direction from your guess towards the correct country. For instance, “3,206km ↘️” means the target country’s capital is about 3,206 kilometers to the southeast of your guess. Proximity Percentage: A percentage indicating how close your guess is to the correct country. A guess on the opposite side of the world would result in a low percentage, while a correct guess is 100%.

After each guess, you’ll receive valuable information:

The proximity is also visually represented using colored squares. Each green square (🟩) corresponds to 20%, and each yellow square (🟨) represents 10% of proximity. For example, a proximity of 85% would be displayed as 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨⬛.

Just like other daily puzzles, Flagle presents a new flag to guess every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to expand your knowledge of the world. What did you think of today’s Flagle challenge?