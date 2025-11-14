Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword (17,325) Answers: November 14, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 14, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,325).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 14, 2025
Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Churchill Downs race (8,5) — Starts with the letter “K”
- 8 Across: Gateshead native? (7) — Starts with the letter “G”
- 9 Across: Sayonara (5) — Starts with the letter “A”
- 10 Across: Of non-existent value (4) — Starts with the letter “N”
- 11 Across: US state of Omaha and Lincoln (8) — Starts with the letter “N”
- 13 Across: Reddish-brown apple (6) — Starts with the letter “R”
- 14 Across: Netted (6) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 17 Across: Destitute (8) — Starts with the letter “I”
- 19 Across: Amend text (4) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 21 Across: Graceful, slender woman (5) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 22 Across: Wrinkled little thing (7) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 24 Across: Heated verbal argument (8,5) — Starts with the letter “S”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Beer container (3) — Starts with the letter “K”
- 2 Down: Chinese dish (7) — Starts with the letter “N”
- 3 Down: Release (4) — Starts with the letter “U”
- 4 Down: Player between the sticks (6) — Starts with the letter “K”
- 5 Down: Vehicular test of acceleration (4,4) — Starts with the letter “D”
- 6 Down: Siren (anag) (5) — Starts with the letter “R”
- 7 Down: Roger that! (3,4,2) — Starts with the letter “Y”
- 10 Down: Flower associated with vanity? (9) — Starts with the letter “N”
- 12 Down: Spiky visitor to some gardens (8) — Starts with the letter “H”
- 15 Down: Beaming (7) — Starts with the letter “R”
- 16 Down: Unions (anag) (6) — Starts with the letter “U”
- 18 Across: River mouth landform (5) — Starts with the letter “D”
- 20 Across: Bivalve mollusc (4) — Starts with the letter “C”
- 23 Across: Fine particles of residue (3) — Starts with the letter “A”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 14, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Churchill Downs race (8,5) — KENTUCKYDERBY
- 8 Across: Gateshead native? (7) — GEORDIE
- 9 Across: Sayonara (5) — ADIEU
- 10 Across: Of non-existent value (4) — NULL
- 11 Across: US state of Omaha and Lincoln (8) — NEBRASKA
- 13 Across: Reddish-brown apple (6) — RUSSET
- 14 Across: Netted (6) — SCORED
- 17 Across: Destitute (8) — INDIGENT
- 19 Across: Amend text (4) — EDIT
- 21 Across: Graceful, slender woman (5) — SLYPH
- 22 Across: Wrinkled little thing (7) — SULTANA
- 24 Across: Heated verbal argument (8,5) — SLANGINGMATCH
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Beer container (3) — KEG
- 2 Down: Chinese dish (7) — NOODLES
- 3 Down: Release (4) — UNDO
- 4 Down: Player between the sticks (6) — KEEPER
- 5 Down: Vehicular test of acceleration (4,4) — DRAGRACE
- 6 Down: Siren (anag) (5) — REBINS
- 7 Down: Roger that! (3,4,2) — YOUSAIDIT
- 10 Down: Flower associated with vanity? (9) — NARCISSUS
- 12 Down: Spiky visitor to some gardens (8) —HEDGEHOG
- 15 Down: Beaming (7) — RADIANT
- 16 Down: Unions (anag) (6) — UNISON
- 18 Across: River mouth landform (5) — DELTA
- 20 Across: Bivalve mollusc (4) — CLAM
- 23 Across: Fine particles of residue (3) — ASH
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
The clues offered a delightful geographical sweep, taking us from a famous American race to a regional UK native, alongside straightforward vocabulary like the classic term for farewell. The puzzle remained highly accessible, though the clue for the wrinkled little thing might have caused a slight pause. Overall, a perfectly balanced challenge that felt rewarding and quick. I’d rate the difficulty a sharp 3 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.