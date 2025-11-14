Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword (17,325) Answers: November 14, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 14, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,325).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 14, 2025

Today's Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 14, 2025

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Churchill Downs race (8,5) — Starts with the letter “ K ”

” 8 Across: Gateshead native? (7) — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 9 Across: Sayonara (5) — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 10 Across: Of non-existent value (4) — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 11 Across: US state of Omaha and Lincoln (8) — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 13 Across: Reddish-brown apple (6) — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 14 Across: Netted (6) — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 17 Across: Destitute (8) — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 19 Across: Amend text (4) — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 21 Across: Graceful, slender woman (5) — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 22 Across: Wrinkled little thing (7) — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 24 Across: Heated verbal argument (8,5) — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Beer container (3) — Starts with the letter “ K ”

” 2 Down: Chinese dish (7) — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 3 Down: Release (4) — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 4 Down: Player between the sticks (6) — Starts with the letter “ K ”

” 5 Down: Vehicular test of acceleration (4,4) — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 6 Down: Siren (anag) (5) — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 7 Down: Roger that! (3,4,2) — Starts with the letter “ Y ”

” 10 Down: Flower associated with vanity? (9) — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 12 Down: Spiky visitor to some gardens (8) — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 15 Down: Beaming (7) — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 16 Down: Unions (anag) (6) — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 18 Across: River mouth landform (5) — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 20 Across: Bivalve mollusc (4) — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 23 Across: Fine particles of residue (3) — Starts with the letter “A”



Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 14, 2025

Today's Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 14, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Churchill Downs race (8,5) — KENTUCKYDERBY

8 Across: Gateshead native? (7) — GEORDIE

9 Across: Sayonara (5) — ADIEU

10 Across: Of non-existent value (4) — NULL

11 Across: US state of Omaha and Lincoln (8) — NEBRASKA

13 Across: Reddish-brown apple (6) — RUSSET

14 Across: Netted (6) — SCORED

17 Across: Destitute (8) — INDIGENT

19 Across: Amend text (4) — EDIT

21 Across: Graceful, slender woman (5) — SLYPH

22 Across: Wrinkled little thing (7) — SULTANA

24 Across: Heated verbal argument (8,5) — SLANGINGMATCH

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Beer container (3) — KEG

2 Down: Chinese dish (7) — NOODLES

3 Down: Release (4) — UNDO

4 Down: Player between the sticks (6) — KEEPER

5 Down: Vehicular test of acceleration (4,4) — DRAGRACE

6 Down: Siren (anag) (5) — REBINS

7 Down: Roger that! (3,4,2) — YOUSAIDIT

10 Down: Flower associated with vanity? (9) — NARCISSUS

12 Down: Spiky visitor to some gardens (8) — HEDGEHOG

15 Down: Beaming (7) — RADIANT

16 Down: Unions (anag) (6) — UNISON

18 Across: River mouth landform (5) — DELTA

20 Across: Bivalve mollusc (4) — CLAM

23 Across: Fine particles of residue (3) — ASH

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The clues offered a delightful geographical sweep, taking us from a famous American race to a regional UK native, alongside straightforward vocabulary like the classic term for farewell. The puzzle remained highly accessible, though the clue for the wrinkled little thing might have caused a slight pause. Overall, a perfectly balanced challenge that felt rewarding and quick. I’d rate the difficulty a sharp 3 out of 5.

