Love a good word puzzle that pushes your brain? Hurdle is the perfect daily challenge, taking the classic word-guessing game to a whole new level. It’s a series of five puzzles, and the answer from one becomes the starting point for the next. This unique twist tests your strategy and vocabulary in a super fun way. Here are the hints and answers for today’s puzzles.

Hints for today’s Hurdle #1364 Answer – September 26, 2025

Feeling a bit stuck on one of the hurdles? A small hint can sometimes be all you need to get back on track. If you want to solve it yourself, take a peek at the hints below first. If you’re ready for the solution, the answers for today’s Hurdle are listed after the hints.

Hurdle

Puzzle 1: A particular way of doing something

A particular way of doing something Puzzle 2: An addictive drug made from poppy seeds

An addictive drug made from poppy seeds Puzzle 3: Unable to move or be moved

Unable to move or be moved Puzzle 4: Closely compacted in substance

Closely compacted in substance Puzzle 5: What is put in, taken in, or operated on

These hints should help you crack today’s Hurdle, September 26, 2025. If you’re still stuck, you’ll find the answers right below. It’s always a good idea to check the solution before your final attempt to keep your winning streak alive!

Today’s Hurdle #1364 Answers – September 26, 2025

The hurdle game can be tricky, especially that final puzzle with only two guesses! It’s all about making those first four guesses count. You can check out today’s Hurdle answers below.

The answer to the Hurdle #1364 for September 26 is: Puzzle 1: STYLE

STYLE Puzzle 2: OPIUM

OPIUM Puzzle 3: STUCK

STUCK Puzzle 4: DENSE

DENSE Puzzle 5: INPUT

Today’s puzzles offered a great mix of familiar and less common words, making for a satisfying challenge. The early words felt straightforward, but the later ones, particularly with their unique letter combinations, were a fun and satisfying challenge. Overall, it was a well-rounded set that required both general knowledge and a bit of creative thinking. I’d give it a definite 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Hurdle Answer September 25, 2025

Want to see how you did on yesterday’s puzzles? Here are the answers:

Puzzle 1: SENSE

SENSE Puzzle 2: PARKA

PARKA Puzzle 3: ENACT

ENACT Puzzle 4: BRAVE

BRAVE Puzzle 5: ANGRY

How to Play And Win Hurdle

Hurdle is a multi-level daily word game where you solve a series of five-word puzzles.

The Goal: Guess the hidden 5-letter word in six attempts.

Guess the hidden 5-letter word in six attempts. Decoding Hints: After each guess, the tiles change color to give you clues: Green: The letter is correct and in the right spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word.

After each guess, the tiles change color to give you clues: The Big Twist: This isn’t just one puzzle—it’s a series of five! The first four puzzles are standard games with six tries each. The fifth and final puzzle is the ultimate “Hurdle,” where your starting guesses are the answers from the previous four puzzles. You only get two tries to solve it!

Winning Strategies:

Start with a strong first word: Choose a word with a mix of common vowels (A, E, O) and frequent consonants (T, R, S). Words like “CRANE” or “SLATE” are excellent choices.

Choose a word with a mix of common vowels (A, E, O) and frequent consonants (T, R, S). Words like “CRANE” or “SLATE” are excellent choices. Use the process of elimination: Pay attention to the gray tiles; these letters are not in the word, so you can eliminate them from future guesses.

Pay attention to the gray tiles; these letters are not in the word, so you can eliminate them from future guesses. Think about letter positions: If a tile is yellow, the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place. Use your next guess to try shifting its position.

If a tile is yellow, the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place. Use your next guess to try shifting its position. Keep track of past words: Remember that your previous answers will be your starting point for the final round. Stay sharp!

Happy solving, and come back tomorrow for a new set of puzzles!