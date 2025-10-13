Love a good word puzzle that pushes your brain? Hurdle is the perfect daily challenge, taking the classic word-guessing game to a whole new level. It’s a series of five puzzles, and the answer from one becomes the starting point for the next. This unique twist tests your strategy and vocabulary in a super fun way. Here are the hints and answers for today’s puzzles.

Hints for today’s Hurdle #1381 Answer – October 13, 2025

Feeling a bit stuck on one of the hurdles? A small hint can sometimes be all you need to get back on track. If you want to solve it yourself, take a peek at the hints below first. If you’re ready for the solution, the answers for today’s Hurdle are listed after the hints.

Puzzle 1 : Clear or easily understood .

: or . Puzzle 2 : A small entrance hall or a group that tries to influence legislators .

: A small or a group that . Puzzle 3 : To reject with disdain or contempt.

: To with disdain or contempt. Puzzle 4 : A pointed projection or tine, like on a fork.

: A pointed or tine, like on a fork. Puzzle 5: A piece of material used to mend or cover a hole.

These hints should help you crack today’s Hurdle, October 13, 2025. If you’re still stuck, you’ll find the answers right below. It’s always a good idea to check the solution before your final attempt to keep your winning streak alive!

Today’s Hurdle #1381 Answers – October 13, 2025

The hurdle game can be tricky, especially that final puzzle with only two guesses! It’s all about making those first four guesses count. You can check out today’s Hurdle answers below.

The answer to the Hurdle #1381 for October 13 is: Puzzle 1: LUCID

LUCID Puzzle 2: LOBBY

LOBBY Puzzle 3: SPURN

SPURN Puzzle 4: PRONG

PRONG Puzzle 5: PATCH

Today’s puzzles presented a neat curve of difficulty, starting with some common, accessible words and then introducing a real vocabulary hurdle in the middle. The opening pair, one relating to clarity and the other to politics/architecture, offered a smooth start. However, the third puzzle, an older, more formal verb meaning to scornfuly reject, required a sharp vocabulary pivot. The set finished strong with two tangible nouns that also function as verbs—a spike and a mending fabric—which grounded the puzzle nicely. The overall sequence was well-balanced and satisfying to solve. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5 for its effective mix of common and uncommon words.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Hurdle Answer October 12, 2025

Want to see how you did on yesterday’s puzzles? Here are the answers:

Puzzle 1: HELLO

HELLO Puzzle 2: GIVER

GIVER Puzzle 3: GAMMA

GAMMA Puzzle 4: SAVOR

SAVOR Puzzle 5: DRUID

How to Play And Win Hurdle

Hurdle is a multi-level daily word game where you solve a series of five-word puzzles.

The Goal: Guess the hidden 5-letter word in six attempts.

Guess the hidden 5-letter word in six attempts. Decoding Hints: After each guess, the tiles change color to give you clues: Green: The letter is correct and in the right spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word.

After each guess, the tiles change color to give you clues: The Big Twist: This isn’t just one puzzle—it’s a series of five! The first four puzzles are standard games with six tries each. The fifth and final puzzle is the ultimate “Hurdle,” where your starting guesses are the answers from the previous four puzzles. You only get two tries to solve it!

Winning Strategies:

Start with a strong first word: Choose a word with a mix of common vowels (A, E, O) and frequent consonants (T, R, S). Words like “CRANE” or “SLATE” are excellent choices.

Choose a word with a mix of common vowels (A, E, O) and frequent consonants (T, R, S). Words like “CRANE” or “SLATE” are excellent choices. Use the process of elimination: Pay attention to the gray tiles; these letters are not in the word, so you can eliminate them from future guesses.

Pay attention to the gray tiles; these letters are not in the word, so you can eliminate them from future guesses. Think about letter positions: If a tile is yellow, the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place. Use your next guess to try shifting its position.

If a tile is yellow, the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place. Use your next guess to try shifting its position. Keep track of past words: Remember that your previous answers will be your starting point for the final round. Stay sharp!

Happy solving, and come back tomorrow for a new set of puzzles!