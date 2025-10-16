Love a good word puzzle that pushes your brain? Hurdle is the perfect daily challenge, taking the classic word-guessing game to a whole new level. It’s a series of five puzzles, and the answer from one becomes the starting point for the next. This unique twist tests your strategy and vocabulary in a super fun way. Here are the hints and answers for today’s puzzles.

Hints for today’s Hurdle #1384 Answer – October 16, 2025

Feeling a bit stuck on one of the hurdles? A small hint can sometimes be all you need to get back on track. If you want to solve it yourself, take a peek at the hints below first. If you’re ready for the solution, the answers for today’s Hurdle are listed after the hints.

Puzzle 1 : A confused fight or skirmish.

: A confused fight or skirmish. Puzzle 2 : The central or innermost part of something.

: The central or innermost part of something. Puzzle 3 : Characterized by strong breezes.

: Characterized by strong breezes. Puzzle 4 : A member of a jury.

: A member of a jury. Puzzle 5: A type of small, usually decorative, hanging light fixture.

These hints should help you crack today’s Hurdle, October 16, 2025. If you’re still stuck, you’ll find the answers right below. It’s always a good idea to check the solution before your final attempt to keep your winning streak alive!

Today’s Hurdle #1384 Answers – October 16, 2025

The hurdle game can be tricky, especially that final puzzle with only two guesses! It’s all about making those first four guesses count. You can check out today’s Hurdle answers below.

The answer to the Hurdle #1384 for October 16 is: Puzzle 1: MELEE

MELEE Puzzle 2: HEART

HEART Puzzle 3: WINDY

WINDY Puzzle 4: JUROR

JUROR Puzzle 5: BEDET

This set was short but sweet, offering a great spread of vocabulary. The puzzles moved smoothly from a chaotic verb to a common noun and then included a nice mix of a weather term and a civic role. The final word, an obscure item, was the biggest challenge and a real test of general knowledge. Overall, the sequence was well-balanced and satisfying. I’d rate this a 3.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Hurdle Answer October 15, 2025

Want to see how you did on yesterday’s puzzles? Here are the answers:

Puzzle 1: APRON

APRON Puzzle 2: ADEPT

ADEPT Puzzle 3: RESIN

RESIN Puzzle 4: RELAX

RELAX Puzzle 5: FRAME

How to Play And Win Hurdle

Hurdle is a multi-level daily word game where you solve a series of five-word puzzles.

The Goal: Guess the hidden 5-letter word in six attempts.

Guess the hidden 5-letter word in six attempts. Decoding Hints: After each guess, the tiles change color to give you clues: Green: The letter is correct and in the right spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word.

After each guess, the tiles change color to give you clues: The Big Twist: This isn’t just one puzzle—it’s a series of five! The first four puzzles are standard games with six tries each. The fifth and final puzzle is the ultimate “Hurdle,” where your starting guesses are the answers from the previous four puzzles. You only get two tries to solve it!

Winning Strategies:

Start with a strong first word: Choose a word with a mix of common vowels (A, E, O) and frequent consonants (T, R, S). Words like “CRANE” or “SLATE” are excellent choices.

Choose a word with a mix of common vowels (A, E, O) and frequent consonants (T, R, S). Words like “CRANE” or “SLATE” are excellent choices. Use the process of elimination: Pay attention to the gray tiles; these letters are not in the word, so you can eliminate them from future guesses.

Pay attention to the gray tiles; these letters are not in the word, so you can eliminate them from future guesses. Think about letter positions: If a tile is yellow, the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place. Use your next guess to try shifting its position.

If a tile is yellow, the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place. Use your next guess to try shifting its position. Keep track of past words: Remember that your previous answers will be your starting point for the final round. Stay sharp!

Happy solving, and come back tomorrow for a new set of puzzles!