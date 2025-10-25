Love a good word puzzle that pushes your brain? Hurdle is the perfect daily challenge, taking the classic word-guessing game to a whole new level. It’s a series of five puzzles, and the answer from one becomes the starting point for the next. This unique twist tests your strategy and vocabulary in a super fun way. Here are the hints and answers for today’s puzzles.

Hints for today’s Hurdle #1393 Answer – October 25, 2025

Feeling a bit stuck on one of the hurdles? A small hint can sometimes be all you need to get back on track. If you want to solve it yourself, take a peek at the hints below first. If you’re ready for the solution, the answers for today’s Hurdle are listed after the hints.

Puzzle 1 : To destroy or damage something, often a vehicle or building.

Puzzle 2 : Speaking or writing that is brief and to the point; sometimes impolitely so.

Puzzle 3 : A long piece of cloth worn around the neck for warmth or fashion.

Puzzle 4 : A set or category of things having some property or attribute in common.

: A set or category of things having some property or attribute in common. Puzzle 5: A large, colorful flower that blooms in late spring and early summer.

These hints should help you crack today’s Hurdle, October 25, 2025. If you’re still stuck, you’ll find the answers right below. It’s always a good idea to check the solution before your final attempt to keep your winning streak alive!

Today’s Hurdle #1393 Answers – October 25, 2025

The hurdle game can be tricky, especially that final puzzle with only two guesses! It’s all about making those first four guesses count. You can check out today’s Hurdle answers below.

The answer to the Hurdle #1393 for October 25 is: Puzzle 1: WRECK

WRECK Puzzle 2: TERSE

TERSE Puzzle 3: SCARF

SCARF Puzzle 4: CLASS

CLASS Puzzle 5: PEONY

Today’s set of puzzles offered a nice exploration of words related to desire, movement, and social interaction. The challenge started smoothly with a word focused on worth and estimation, but quickly moved into a strong verb describing intense want. The middle stage was a fun multi-meaning word that deals with both forceful motion and relationships. The later words, one focusing on hospitality and the final one on a twisting action, maintained a steady level of difficulty. It was a well-balanced vocabulary test that felt satisfying to complete. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

Want to see how you did on yesterday’s puzzles? Here are the answers:

Puzzle 1: PAPAL

PAPAL Puzzle 2: GAFFE

GAFFE Puzzle 3: ENVOY

ENVOY Puzzle 4: BOGEY

BOGEY Puzzle 5: CLOWN

How to Play And Win Hurdle

Hurdle is a multi-level daily word game where you solve a series of five-word puzzles.

The Goal: Guess the hidden 5-letter word in six attempts.

Guess the hidden 5-letter word in six attempts. Decoding Hints: After each guess, the tiles change color to give you clues: Green: The letter is correct and in the right spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word.

After each guess, the tiles change color to give you clues: The Big Twist: This isn’t just one puzzle—it’s a series of five! The first four puzzles are standard games with six tries each. The fifth and final puzzle is the ultimate “Hurdle,” where your starting guesses are the answers from the previous four puzzles. You only get two tries to solve it!

Winning Strategies:

Start with a strong first word: Choose a word with a mix of common vowels (A, E, O) and frequent consonants (T, R, S). Words like “CRANE” or “SLATE” are excellent choices.

Choose a word with a mix of common vowels (A, E, O) and frequent consonants (T, R, S). Words like “CRANE” or “SLATE” are excellent choices. Use the process of elimination: Pay attention to the gray tiles; these letters are not in the word, so you can eliminate them from future guesses.

Pay attention to the gray tiles; these letters are not in the word, so you can eliminate them from future guesses. Think about letter positions: If a tile is yellow, the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place. Use your next guess to try shifting its position.

If a tile is yellow, the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place. Use your next guess to try shifting its position. Keep track of past words: Remember that your previous answers will be your starting point for the final round. Stay sharp!

Happy solving, and come back tomorrow for a new set of puzzles!