Love a good word puzzle that pushes your brain? Hurdle is the perfect daily challenge, taking the classic word-guessing game to a whole new level. It’s a series of five puzzles, and the answer from one becomes the starting point for the next. This unique twist tests your strategy and vocabulary in a super fun way. Here are the hints and answers for today’s puzzles.

Hints for today’s Hurdle #1410 Answer – November 11, 2025

Feeling a bit stuck on one of the hurdles? A small hint can sometimes be all you need to get back on track. If you want to solve it yourself, take a peek at the hints below first. If you’re ready for the solution, the answers for today’s Hurdle are listed after the hints.

Puzzle 1 : A person or thing of enormous size, strength, or importance.

: A person or thing of enormous size, strength, or importance. Puzzle 2 : A person who is often in a bad mood or easily annoyed.

: A person who is often in a bad mood or easily annoyed. Puzzle 3 : Meat that has been cut into small strips and dried.

: Meat that has been cut into small strips and dried. Puzzle 4 : Past tense of holding on tightly to something or someone.

: Past tense of holding on tightly to something or someone. Puzzle 5: A color between red and yellow, resulting from the mixture of red, yellow, and blue.

These hints should help you crack today’s Hurdle, November 11, 2025. If you’re still stuck, you’ll find the answers right below. It’s always a good idea to check the solution before your final attempt to keep your winning streak alive!

Today’s Hurdle #1410 Answers – November 11, 2025

The hurdle game can be tricky, especially that final puzzle with only two guesses! It’s all about making those first four guesses count. You can check out today’s Hurdle answers below.

The answer to the Hurdle #1410 for November 11 is: Puzzle 1: TITAN

TITAN Puzzle 2: GRUMP

GRUMP Puzzle 3: JERKY

JERKY Puzzle 4: CLUNG

CLUNG Puzzle 5: BROWN

This was a highly engaging set of puzzles featuring a nice variety of consonant clusters and word types. The sequence moved smoothly from a high-status noun to a descriptive personality, and then to some common food and action words. The use of double letters in the first puzzle and the Y as a vowel/consonant in the third provided excellent strategic challenges. Overall, it was a balanced mix that kept the deduction process active. I’d rate this series 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Hurdle Answer: November 10, 2025

Want to see how you did on yesterday’s puzzles? Here are the answers:

Puzzle 1: TESTY

TESTY Puzzle 2: SPURT

SPURT Puzzle 3: HORDE

HORDE Puzzle 4: MICRO

MICRO Puzzle 5: SLUNK

How to Play And Win Hurdle

Hurdle is a multi-level daily word game where you solve a series of five-word puzzles.

The Goal: Guess the hidden 5-letter word in six attempts.

Guess the hidden 5-letter word in six attempts. Decoding Hints: After each guess, the tiles change color to give you clues: Green: The letter is correct and in the right spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word.

After each guess, the tiles change color to give you clues: The Big Twist: This isn’t just one puzzle—it’s a series of five! The first four puzzles are standard games with six tries each. The fifth and final puzzle is the ultimate “Hurdle,” where your starting guesses are the answers from the previous four puzzles. You only get two tries to solve it!

Winning Strategies:

Start with a strong first word: Choose a word with a mix of common vowels (A, E, O) and frequent consonants (T, R, S). Words like “CRANE” or “SLATE” are excellent choices.

Choose a word with a mix of common vowels (A, E, O) and frequent consonants (T, R, S). Words like “CRANE” or “SLATE” are excellent choices. Use the process of elimination: Pay attention to the gray tiles; these letters are not in the word, so you can eliminate them from future guesses.

Pay attention to the gray tiles; these letters are not in the word, so you can eliminate them from future guesses. Think about letter positions: If a tile is yellow, the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place. Use your next guess to try shifting its position.

If a tile is yellow, the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place. Use your next guess to try shifting its position. Keep track of past words: Remember that your previous answers will be your starting point for the final round. Stay sharp!

Happy solving, and come back tomorrow for a new set of puzzles!