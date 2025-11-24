Love a good word puzzle that pushes your brain? Hurdle is the perfect daily challenge, taking the classic word-guessing game to a whole new level. It’s a series of five puzzles, and the answer from one becomes the starting point for the next. This unique twist tests your strategy and vocabulary in a super fun way. Here are the hints and answers for today’s puzzles.

Hints for today’s Hurdle #1423 Answer – November 24, 2025

Feeling a bit stuck on one of the hurdles? A small hint can sometimes be all you need to get back on track. If you want to solve it yourself, take a peek at the hints below first. If you’re ready for the solution, the answers for today’s Hurdle are listed after the hints.

Puzzle 1 : A long, thin, flat piece of timber.

: A long, thin, flat piece of timber. Puzzle 2 : A black-and-white mammal famous for its powerful odor.

: A black-and-white mammal famous for its powerful odor. Puzzle 3 : A person acknowledged as holy or virtuous and typically regarded as being in heaven.

: A person acknowledged as holy or virtuous and typically regarded as being in heaven. Puzzle 4 : The natural fluid or liquid contained in fruits or vegetables.

: The natural fluid or liquid contained in fruits or vegetables. Puzzle 5: An undesirable or negative characteristic or a mistake.

These hints should help you crack today’s Hurdle, November 24, 2025. If you’re still stuck, you’ll find the answers right below. It’s always a good idea to check the solution before your final attempt to keep your winning streak alive!

Today’s Hurdle #1423 Answers – November 24, 2025

The hurdle game can be tricky, especially that final puzzle with only two guesses! It’s all about making those first four guesses count. You can check out today’s Hurdle answers below.

The answer to the Hurdle #1423 for November 24 is: Puzzle 1: PLANK

PLANK Puzzle 2: SKUNK

SKUNK Puzzle 3: SAINT

SAINT Puzzle 4: JUICE

JUICE Puzzle 5: FAULT

This was a solid and enjoyable series of puzzles, focusing heavily on common physical objects and abstract concepts. The inclusion of strong consonant clusters, particularly in the first two puzzles, offered a robust initial challenge. The later puzzles, incorporating challenging vowel combinations and a familiar term for error, ensured the momentum was maintained throughout the solve. It was a well-curated set that demanded both precise letter placement and general vocabulary knowledge. I’d rate this series 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Hurdle Answer: November 23, 2025

Want to see how you did on yesterday’s puzzles? Here are the answers:

Puzzle 1: AXIOM

AXIOM Puzzle 2: DRESS

DRESS Puzzle 3: HUMID

HUMID Puzzle 4: EBONY

EBONY Puzzle 5: DROLL

How to Play And Win Hurdle

Hurdle is a multi-level daily word game where you solve a series of five-word puzzles.

The Goal: Guess the hidden 5-letter word in six attempts.

Guess the hidden 5-letter word in six attempts. Decoding Hints: After each guess, the tiles change color to give you clues: Green: The letter is correct and in the right spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word.

After each guess, the tiles change color to give you clues: The Big Twist: This isn’t just one puzzle—it’s a series of five! The first four puzzles are standard games with six tries each. The fifth and final puzzle is the ultimate “Hurdle,” where your starting guesses are the answers from the previous four puzzles. You only get two tries to solve it!

Winning Strategies:

Start with a strong first word: Choose a word with a mix of common vowels (A, E, O) and frequent consonants (T, R, S). Words like “CRANE” or “SLATE” are excellent choices.

Choose a word with a mix of common vowels (A, E, O) and frequent consonants (T, R, S). Words like “CRANE” or “SLATE” are excellent choices. Use the process of elimination: Pay attention to the gray tiles; these letters are not in the word, so you can eliminate them from future guesses.

Pay attention to the gray tiles; these letters are not in the word, so you can eliminate them from future guesses. Think about letter positions: If a tile is yellow, the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place. Use your next guess to try shifting its position.

If a tile is yellow, the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place. Use your next guess to try shifting its position. Keep track of past words: Remember that your previous answers will be your starting point for the final round. Stay sharp!

Happy solving, and come back tomorrow for a new set of puzzles!