Love a good word puzzle that pushes your brain? Hurdle is the perfect daily challenge, taking the classic word-guessing game to a whole new level. It’s a series of five puzzles, and the answer from one becomes the starting point for the next. This unique twist tests your strategy and vocabulary in a super fun way. Here are the hints and answers for today’s puzzles.

Hints for today’s Hurdle #1424 Answer – November 25, 2025

Feeling a bit stuck on one of the hurdles? A small hint can sometimes be all you need to get back on track. If you want to solve it yourself, take a peek at the hints below first. If you’re ready for the solution, the answers for today’s Hurdle are listed after the hints.

Puzzle 1 : A ten-limbed mollusk often served fried.

: A ten-limbed mollusk often served fried. Puzzle 2 : To construct something, like a house or a company.

: To construct something, like a house or a company. Puzzle 3 : In a state of burning or on fire.

: In a state of burning or on fire. Puzzle 4 : To cook something again in hot oil.

: To cook something again in hot oil. Puzzle 5: Shaped like a circle or sphere; also a competitive series.

These hints should help you crack today’s Hurdle, November 25, 2025. If you’re still stuck, you’ll find the answers right below. It’s always a good idea to check the solution before your final attempt to keep your winning streak alive!

Today’s Hurdle #1424 Answers – November 25, 2025

The hurdle game can be tricky, especially that final puzzle with only two guesses! It’s all about making those first four guesses count. You can check out today’s Hurdle answers below.

The answer to the Hurdle #1424 for November 25 is: Puzzle 1: SQUID

SQUID Puzzle 2: BUILD

BUILD Puzzle 3: AFIRE

AFIRE Puzzle 4: REFRY

REFRY Puzzle 5: ROUND

Today’s puzzles featured a good balance. The start was easy, covering a common sea creature and a basic action. The middle section became tougher with a less-used adjective for burning and a very specific, unusual verb related to cooking. The final puzzle brought the difficulty back down with a familiar geometric word. It was a solid 3/5 challenge thanks to that tricky mid-game verb. I’d rate this series 3 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Hurdle Answer: November 24, 2025

Want to see how you did on yesterday’s puzzles? Here are the answers:

Puzzle 1: PLANK

PLANK Puzzle 2: SKUNK

SKUNK Puzzle 3: SAINT

SAINT Puzzle 4: JUICE

JUICE Puzzle 5: FAULT

How to Play And Win Hurdle

Hurdle is a multi-level daily word game where you solve a series of five-word puzzles.

The Goal: Guess the hidden 5-letter word in six attempts.

Guess the hidden 5-letter word in six attempts. Decoding Hints: After each guess, the tiles change color to give you clues: Green: The letter is correct and in the right spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word.

After each guess, the tiles change color to give you clues: The Big Twist: This isn’t just one puzzle—it’s a series of five! The first four puzzles are standard games with six tries each. The fifth and final puzzle is the ultimate “Hurdle,” where your starting guesses are the answers from the previous four puzzles. You only get two tries to solve it!

Winning Strategies:

Start with a strong first word: Choose a word with a mix of common vowels (A, E, O) and frequent consonants (T, R, S). Words like “CRANE” or “SLATE” are excellent choices.

Choose a word with a mix of common vowels (A, E, O) and frequent consonants (T, R, S). Words like “CRANE” or “SLATE” are excellent choices. Use the process of elimination: Pay attention to the gray tiles; these letters are not in the word, so you can eliminate them from future guesses.

Pay attention to the gray tiles; these letters are not in the word, so you can eliminate them from future guesses. Think about letter positions: If a tile is yellow, the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place. Use your next guess to try shifting its position.

If a tile is yellow, the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place. Use your next guess to try shifting its position. Keep track of past words: Remember that your previous answers will be your starting point for the final round. Stay sharp!

Happy solving, and come back tomorrow for a new set of puzzles!