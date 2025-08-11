Today’s Jumble Answers (August 11, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for August 11, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, August 11, 2025, were: CIHKT –> THICK

YMRMU –> RUMMY

GMTNA –> MAGNET

TOSOHM –> SMOOTH

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for August 11, 2025

The bonus puzzle solution for today is: THEY REALLY WANTED TO PLAY TENNIS, BUT COMPARED TO MOTHER NATURE, THEY WERE – – – TC M AN OH –> NO MATCH

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (August 10, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

GRIHEH –> HIGHER

LARPYA –> PARLAY

FTRIOP –> PROFIT

MBTLUE –> TUMBLE

GNNIEE –> ENGINE

VODETU –> DEVOUT

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

AFTER LANDING IN HAWAII, ARRIVING PASSENGERS LIKE TO GET – – –

HIH AL FT LE ENE DOT –> THE “LEI” OF THE LAND

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.