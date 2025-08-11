Today’s Jumble Answers (August 11, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.
Table of Contents
Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for August 11, 2025
The words in today’s puzzle, August 11, 2025, were:
- CIHKT –> THICK
- YMRMU –> RUMMY
- GMTNA –> MAGNET
- TOSOHM –> SMOOTH
Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for August 11, 2025
The bonus puzzle solution for today is:
THEY REALLY WANTED TO PLAY TENNIS, BUT COMPARED TO MOTHER NATURE, THEY WERE – – –
TC M AN OH –> NO MATCH
Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (August 10, 2025)
In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:
- GRIHEH –> HIGHER
- LARPYA –> PARLAY
- FTRIOP –> PROFIT
- MBTLUE –> TUMBLE
- GNNIEE –> ENGINE
- VODETU –> DEVOUT
The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:
AFTER LANDING IN HAWAII, ARRIVING PASSENGERS LIKE TO GET – – –
HIH AL FT LE ENE DOT –> THE “LEI” OF THE LAND
How to Play Jumble
Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.
- The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
- The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
- Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.