Today’s Jumble Answers (August 12, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for August 12, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, August 12, 2025, were: CIHKT –> THICK

YMRMU –> RUMMY

GMTNA –> MAGNET

TOSOHM –> SMOOTH

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for August 12, 2025

The bonus puzzle solution for today is: THE 20-FOOT ANACONDA WAS BLOCKING TRAFFIC AND WAS KINDLY ASKED TO – – – GOL EM VO AN –> MOVE ALONG

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (August 11, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

CIHKT –> THICK

YMRMU –> RUMMY

GMTNA –> MAGNET

TOSOHM –> SMOOTH

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

THEY REALLY WANTED TO PLAY TENNIS, BUT COMPARED TO MOTHER NATURE, THEY WERE – – –

TC M AN OH –> NO MATCH

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.