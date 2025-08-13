Home » Gaming » Today’s Jumble Answers (August 13, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Answers (August 13, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for August 13, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, August 13, 2025, were:
  • MPHOC –> CHOMP
  • SAEYT –> YEAST
  • RLEYME –> MERELY
  • NDYEOK –> DONKEY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for August 12, 2025

The bonus puzzle solution for today is:

TO SHOW HIS GRANDCHILDREN WHERE HE BOWLED A PERFECT GAME, THEY WENT TO – – –

OM YEA MRL NE –> MEMORY LANE

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (August 12, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • RWOLG –> GROWL
  • DMMEO –> MODEM
  • EVROND –> VENDOR
  • ARPNDO –> PARDON

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

THE 20-FOOT ANACONDA WAS BLOCKING TRAFFIC AND WAS KINDLY ASKED TO – – –

GOL EM VO AN –> MOVE ALONG

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

