Today’s Jumble Answers (August 15, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for August 15, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, August 15, 2025, were: ACTNE –> ENACT

MHESA –> SHAME

ROOHCT –> COHORT

RRTVEE –> REVERT

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for August 15, 2025

The bonus puzzle solution for today is: WHEN THE HIKER SUGGESTED A SHORTCUT THROUGH THE POISON IVY, THE OTHERS SAID – – – ACT SHA CHT RT –> SCRATCH THAT

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (August 14, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

SOSLH –> SLOSH

LFAIN –> FINAL

GATOEU –> OUTAGE

SWNIUE –> UNWISE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

THINKING OF THE MILKY WAY GALAXY AS A PARENT, OUR LOCAL STAR IS – – –

SOS FIN OUT NSE –> ONE OF ITS “SUNS”

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.