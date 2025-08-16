Today’s Jumble Answers (August 16, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for August 16, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, August 16, 2025, were: TIGZL –> GLITZ

XTNIO –> TOXIN

FAOLAT –> AFLOAT

GRRMEE –> MERGER

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for August 16, 2025

The bonus puzzle solution for today is: LONDON’S FAMOUS CLOCK TOWER WAS COMPLETED IN 1859, WHICH WAS – – – GLI TON AOA MEG –> A LONG TIME AGO

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (August 15, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

ACTNE –> ENACT

MHESA –> SHAME

ROOHCT –> COHORT

RRTVEE –> REVERT

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

WHEN THE HIKER SUGGESTED A SHORTCUT THROUGH THE POISON IVY, THE OTHERS SAID – – –

ACT SHA CHT RT –> SCRATCH THAT

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.