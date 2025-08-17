Today’s Jumble Answers (August 17, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for August 17, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, August 17, 2025, were: NAHMEU –> HUMANE

GBREIG –> BIGGER

LORHLE –> HOLLER

JAONID –> ADJOIN

ULIHPL –> UPHILL

GDNAEA –> AGENDA

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for August 17, 2025

The bonus puzzle solution for today is: HE WAS JUST JOKING, BUT WHEN HE MADE A COMMENT ABOUT HIS WIFE’S WEIGHT, IT WAS – – – MNE GGR HOL DN UHI AA –> NO LAUGHING “MAD-HER”

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (August 16, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

IGZL –> GLITZ

XTNIO –> TOXIN

FAOLAT –> AFLOAT

GRRMEE –> MERGER

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

LONDON’S FAMOUS CLOCK TOWER WAS COMPLETED IN 1859, WHICH WAS – – –

GLI TON AOA MEG –> A LONG TIME AGO

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.