Home » Gaming » (NERVOUS AND TENSE, THE…) Today’s Jumble Answers (August 18, 2025)

(NERVOUS AND TENSE, THE…) Today’s Jumble Answers (August 18, 2025)

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Answers (August 18, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for August 18, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, August 18, 2025, were:
  • KHSYU –> HUSKY
  • ITHXS –> SIXTH
  • TGRAEH –> GATHER
  • GNJLEU –> JUNGLE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for August 18, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: NERVOUS AND TENSE, THE TIGHTROPE WALKER WAS DEFINITELY – – –

Answer: US ITH GHR NG –> HIGH-STRUNG

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (August 17, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • NAHMEU –> HUMANE
  • GBREIG –> BIGGER
  • LORHLE –> HOLLER
  • JAONID –> ADJOIN
  • ULIHPL –> UPHILL
  • GDNAEA –> AGENDA

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

HE WAS JUST JOKING, BUT WHEN HE MADE A COMMENT ABOUT HIS WIFE’S WEIGHT, IT WAS – – –

MNE GGR HOL DN UHI AA –> NO LAUGHING “MAD-HER”

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

Pokemon TCG Pocket: All 3 Mega Evolution Cards Coming This...

How to Get Tipi Topi Taco in Steal a Brainrot...

Today’s NYT Wordle #1522 Hints, Answers – August 19, 2025

Dash It! :Today’s NYT Strands #534 Hints and Answers for...

Today’s NYT Connections #800 Hints, Answers – August 19, 2025

Today’s (Spell Bee) Spelling Bee Game Answers For August 18,...

Today’s Worldle Answer & Hints #1306 – August 19, 2025

Today’s Flagle Answer & Hints #1275, August 19, 2025

Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #978 – August 18,...

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers For August 18, 2025