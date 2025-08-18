(NERVOUS AND TENSE, THE…) Today’s Jumble Answers (August 18, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for August 18, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, August 18, 2025, were: KHSYU –> HUSKY

ITHXS –> SIXTH

TGRAEH –> GATHER

GNJLEU –> JUNGLE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for August 18, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: NERVOUS AND TENSE, THE TIGHTROPE WALKER WAS DEFINITELY – – –

Answer: US ITH GHR NG –> HIGH-STRUNG

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (August 17, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

NAHMEU –> HUMANE

GBREIG –> BIGGER

LORHLE –> HOLLER

JAONID –> ADJOIN

ULIHPL –> UPHILL

GDNAEA –> AGENDA

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

HE WAS JUST JOKING, BUT WHEN HE MADE A COMMENT ABOUT HIS WIFE’S WEIGHT, IT WAS – – –

MNE GGR HOL DN UHI AA –> NO LAUGHING “MAD-HER”

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.