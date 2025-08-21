“THIS PARTICULAR PRESERVES STAND AT…” Today’s Jumble Answers (August 21, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for August 21, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, August 21, 2025, were: BAETA –> ABATE

OKRJE –> JOKER

CDOCRA –> ACCORD

HMIPSR –> SHRIMP

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for August 21, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: THIS PARTICULAR PRESERVES STAND AT THE FARMERS MARKET WAS – – –

Answer: AE JK ACD MP –> JAM PACKED

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (August 20, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

NFSIF –> SNIFF

AGBNE –> BEGAN

ANPOCY –> CANOPY

NSFIHI –> FINISH

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE QUAINT LODGING ESTABLISHMENT’S NEW DECOR WAS STYLISH AND – – –

Answer: SNI AN NO FIH –> “INN” FASHION

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.