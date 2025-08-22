Home » Gaming » “THEY CRANKED THE RADIO WHILE…” Today’s Jumble Answers (August 22, 2025)

“THEY CRANKED THE RADIO WHILE…” Today’s Jumble Answers (August 22, 2025)

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"THEY CRANKED THE RADIO WHILE…" Today’s Jumble Answers (August 22, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for August 22, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, August 22, 2025, were:
  • GTNIE–> TINGE
  • URRNE –> RERUN
  • GREHPO –> GOPHER
  • NTBEIT –> BITTEN

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for August 22, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: THEY CRANKED THE RADIO WHILE HARVESTING ROOT VEGETABLES SO THEY COULD – – –

Answer: TIE ERU PHE BTTN –> “TURNIP” THE “BEET”

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (August 21, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • BAETA–> ABATE
  • OKRJE –> JOKER
  • CDOCRA –> ACCORD
  • HMIPSR –> SHRIMP

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THIS PARTICULAR PRESERVES STAND AT THE FARMERS MARKET WAS – – –

Answer: AE JK ACD MP –> JAM PACKED

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

Genshin Impact Xilonen Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Today’s NYT Pips #5 Answers & Hints – August 23,...

Today’s Flagle Answer & Hints #1279, August 23, 2025

Today’s NYT Wordle #1526 Hints, Answers – August 23, 2025

“Rub it in, why don’t you?”: Today’s NYT Strands #538...

TeuTeuf Games Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #982 –...

Today’s (Spell Bee) Spelling Bee Game Answers For August 22,...

TeuTeuf Games Today’s GeoGrid Answers and Hints For #504, August...

Today’s NYT Connections #804 Hints, Answers – August 23, 2025

Today’s TeuTeuf Worldle Answer & Hints 1310 – August 23,...