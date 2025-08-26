“THE NEW SHOP THRIVED THANKS TO…” Today’s Jumble Answers (August 26, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for August 26, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, August 26, 2025, were: RULME –> LEMUR

SUAEP –> PAUSE

SLEMYL –> SMELLY

NRUHBC –> BRUNCH

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for August 26, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: THE NEW SHOP THRIVED THANKS TO ALL THE CUSTOMERS THAT LIVED – – –

Answer: UR A EY BN –> “NEAR-BUY”

What a fantastic Jumble puzzle today! The words were a great mix—some felt obvious once solved, while others with those tricky letter combinations were a real brain-teaser. The bonus puzzle was especially clever, with a great hint that led to a very satisfying phrase. It’s a definite 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (August 25, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

MCIBL –> CLIMB

FRWAH –> WHARF

ZANTAS –> STANZA

PRYOTH –> TROPHY

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: TO PLAN THE NEW HOME’S PLUMBING SYSTEM, THEY CREATED A – – –

Answer: CL WHF TA RO –> FLOW CHART

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.