“WHEN THEY COMPLETED THE JIGSAW…” Today’s Jumble Answers (August 27, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for August 27, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, August 27, 2025, were: LUVTA –> VAULT

PGHRA –> GRAPH

NIEOLN –> ONLINE

ESDLTE –> ELDEST

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for August 27, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: WHEN THEY COMPLETED THE JIGSAW PUZZLE, THEY WERE – – –

Answer: AT GRH OLE LET –> ALL TOGETHER

Today’s Jumble was a solid challenge. The jumbled words were a good test, and the cartoon puzzle was a nice, clever phrase. It was a fun one to solve. It’s a definite 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (August 26, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

RULME –> LEMUR

SUAEP –> PAUSE

SLEMYL –> SMELLY

NRUHBC –> BRUNCH

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE NEW SHOP THRIVED THANKS TO ALL THE CUSTOMERS THAT LIVED – – –

Answer: UR A EY BN –> “NEAR-BUY”

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.